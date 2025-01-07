CCTV images released after 19-year-old forced to take money out of cash machine in Northampton
A 19-year-old was forced to take money out of a cash machine in Northampton and police are now appealing for witnesses.
The incident happened in Gold Street on October 24, between 2am and 2.40am.
Police say a 19-year-old man was forced to take cash out of an ATM, which was then stolen from him.
Today (January 7, 2025) officers have released CCTV images of people who could assist police with their enquiries. They, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000644385.