CCTV image released of man who might be able to help police after laptop stolen from Northampton leisure centre
The laptop was stolen from a staff room
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man who they believe may have information about a laptop theft at Trilogy Leisure Centre based at the Lings Forum in Northampton.
Between 12.30pm and 1pm on November 22, a man entered a secure area and stole a Lenovo laptop from a staff room.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.