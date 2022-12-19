News you can trust since 1931
CCTV image released of man who might be able to help police after laptop stolen from Northampton leisure centre

The laptop was stolen from a staff room

By Carly Odell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man who they believe may have information about a laptop theft at Trilogy Leisure Centre based at the Lings Forum in Northampton.

Between 12.30pm and 1pm on November 22, a man entered a secure area and stole a Lenovo laptop from a staff room.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Northamptonshire Police has released this CCTV image as they believe this man could help with the investigation.