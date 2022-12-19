Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man who they believe may have information about a laptop theft at Trilogy Leisure Centre based at the Lings Forum in Northampton.

Between 12.30pm and 1pm on November 22, a man entered a secure area and stole a Lenovo laptop from a staff room.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.