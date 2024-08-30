CCTV image released of man police want to speak to after sexual assault in Northampton

Police believe the man pictured might have information that could help their investigation.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a sexual assault in Northampton.

The incident happened in St Peter’s Walk between 7.55pm and 8.30pm on Friday, July 26.

Officers say they believe the man pictured could help with their investigation and are appealing for this man or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000446900.