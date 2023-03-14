News you can trust since 1931
CCTV image released in search for man who 'approached woman and made inappropriate comments' in Northampton

The incident happened at the beginning of February

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT

Police are searching for a man who allegedly approached a woman and made inappropriate comments in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The incident happened at the beginning of February when a man repeatedly approached a woman and made inappropriate comments.”

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they think may have information. He, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000127508.

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to regarding a suspicious incident in Wellingborough Road.
