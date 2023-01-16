News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

CCTV image released following assault on a bus in Northampton

The incident happened in December

By Carly Odell
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 4:11pm
Police have released a CCTV images of a man that could assist with enquiries.
Police have released a CCTV images of a man that could assist with enquiries.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an assault on a bus in Northampton.

The incident happened on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, between 3.50pm and 4.15pm, when an assault took place on the Number 2 bus.

Hide Ad

Police officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000717934.