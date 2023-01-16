CCTV image released following assault on a bus in Northampton
The incident happened in December
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an assault on a bus in Northampton.
The incident happened on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, between 3.50pm and 4.15pm, when an assault took place on the Number 2 bus.
Police officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000717934.