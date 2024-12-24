CCTV image released by police investigating an allegation of sexual assault in Northampton

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

A CCTV image has been released by police investigating an allegation of sexual assault in Northampton.

The incident happened in Gold Street on October 16, between 9.45am and 10.15am.

Police say a woman’s dress was lifted up without her consent.

Northamptonshire Police today (December 24), released the image and appeal as officers want to locate the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000619636.