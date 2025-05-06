CCTV image released by police after woman touched inappropriately in Northampton

A CCTV image has been released by police after a woman was touched inappropriately in Northampton.

The incident happened at around 3.55am on Saturday, March 8, in Wellingborough Road.

In a statement released today (Tuesday May 6), police say an unknown man touched a woman inappropriately over her clothing.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000135104.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

