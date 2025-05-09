CCTV image released by police after attempted burglary in Northampton
A CCTV image has been released by police after an attempted burglary in Northampton.
The incident happened at about 2.20pm on Saturday, March 22, in Boughton Green Road.
Police say the occupant of a home received a notification that someone was at their door who tried the door handle. The door was locked, and the attempt was unsuccessful.
If this is you in the image, or you have information which could help identify this man, call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000167517.