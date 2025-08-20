CCTV image released as police try to identify second man after alleged serious assault in Northampton

A CCTV image has been released as police officers attempt to identify a second man after an alleged serious assault in Northampton.

The alleged incident happened in Croft Meadow Court, at about 9.30pm on Tuesday June 17.

A 36-year-old Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and released on police bail pending further enquiries. However, the second man has not been identified.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Two men called to another man to stop, which he did. They then proceeded to jog up to him and assaulted him, knocking him to the ground.

"Detectives believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000353923.

