CCTV image released as police investigate attempted theft of £82 bed set from Northampton shop
A CCTV image has been released after an attempted theft of an £82 bed set from a Northampton shop.
The incident took place at about 3.20pm on Monday, December 21 at Next in Riverside.
Police say a man was stopped leaving the store after it was suspected he had stolen a luxury bed set worth £82. He was asked to return to the payment counter however, when he spotted a police car he fled.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000782809.