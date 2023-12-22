CCTV image released as police investigate attempted theft of £82 bed set from Northampton shop

The man fled when he saw a police car

Police would like to speak to this man regarding an attempted theft.

A CCTV image has been released after an attempted theft of an £82 bed set from a Northampton shop.

The incident took place at about 3.20pm on Monday, December 21 at Next in Riverside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say a man was stopped leaving the store after it was suspected he had stolen a luxury bed set worth £82. He was asked to return to the payment counter however, when he spotted a police car he fled.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.