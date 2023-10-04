CCTV image released as police investigate assault in Midland Road, Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help to identify a man they believe may have information about an assault in Midland Road, Wellingborough.

Between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday, September 10, a man approached two women and a small child near to All Saints Church.

A police spokesman said: “He touched the child’s arms and hands without consent before preventing the women from walking on by standing in front of the child’s pushchair.

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to (pic credit - Northants Police)

"Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.