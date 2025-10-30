CCTV image released after woman's hands trapped in window on University of Northampton campus

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

A CCTV image has been released by police after a woman’s hands were trapped in a window on the University of Northampton campus.

The incident happened between 2am and 2.15am on Tuesday October 21 at the Waterside Campus in Bedford Road.

Police say a window was kicked shut onto a woman’s hands, causing injuries.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000617876.