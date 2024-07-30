CCTV image released after woman inappropriately touched in Northampton pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to after a woman was touched inappropriately in a Northampton pub.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Friday, June 14, in the Olde England pub in Kettering Road.

Northamptonshire Police has today (Tuesday July 30) said “a man tried to kiss her and inappropriately touched her over her clothes”.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their enquiries and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.