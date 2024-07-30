CCTV image released after woman inappropriately touched in Northampton pub
The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Friday, June 14, in the Olde England pub in Kettering Road.
Northamptonshire Police has today (Tuesday July 30) said “a man tried to kiss her and inappropriately touched her over her clothes”.
Officers believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their enquiries and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.
The man, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000361975.