CCTV image released after woman bitten by dog in Northampton

Police say the woman pictured could help with their investigation
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Jan 2024, 09:33 GMT
Police would like to speak to this woman regarding a dog bite incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was bitten by a dog in Northampton.

The incident happened in Windingbrook Lane, Northampton, near the junction of Augusta Avenue on Wednesday, December 6, between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

The woman in the image may have information which could assist police with their enquiries so she, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000751147.