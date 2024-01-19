CCTV image released after woman bitten by dog in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was bitten by a dog in Northampton.

The incident happened in Windingbrook Lane, Northampton, near the junction of Augusta Avenue on Wednesday, December 6, between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

The woman in the image may have information which could assist police with their enquiries so she, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000751147.