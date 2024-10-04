CCTV image released after van broken into in Northampton during early hours

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a van was broken into in Northampton.

The incident happened in Digby Close, Northampton on Sunday, August 25, at about 4.30am.

Police say a van was broken into and a man was seen trying multiple car door handles in the area.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000506966.

