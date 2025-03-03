CCTV image released after tree maintenance equipment stolen in Northampton
A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after tree maintenance equipment was stolen in Northampton.
The incident happened in Upper Thrift Street between 4.30pm on Friday, January 10, and 9am on Sunday, January 12.
Police say the unknown offender/s broke into a parked grey Land Rover Defender and stole tree maintenance equipment.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000021208.