CCTV image released after theft of collectible bears from Northampton shop

Police investigating the theft of ‘high-valued collectible bears’ from a shop in Northampton town centre have released a CCTV image.

Officers want to identify this man who they believe may have information relating to the incident.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Between 5am and 5.10am on Friday, July 25, high-valued collectible bears were stolen during a burglary at Watts the Furnishers in Abington Street.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist them and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

The image released by Northamptonshire Police

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 250004351257 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.