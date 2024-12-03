CCTV image released after teen slapped and told to 'watch where she was going' in Northampton shop

Police would like to speak to the woman in the image.

A CCTV image has been released after a teenager was slapped and told to “watch where she was going” in a Northampton shop.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at a shop in Billing Brook Road, between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Friday, November 22.

Police say a teenage girl was left distressed after she was slapped and told to watch where she was going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000697964.