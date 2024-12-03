CCTV image released after teen slapped and told to 'watch where she was going' in Northampton shop

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 15:13 BST
Police would like to speak to the woman in the image.
Police would like to speak to the woman in the image.
A CCTV image has been released after a teenager was slapped and told to “watch where she was going” in a Northampton shop.

The incident happened at a shop in Billing Brook Road, between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Friday, November 22.

Police say a teenage girl was left distressed after she was slapped and told to watch where she was going.

Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000697964.

