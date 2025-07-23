CCTV image released after sunglasses and coat stolen from parked car in Northampton
A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after sunglasses and a coat were stolen from a parked car in Northampton.
The incident happened at around 3am on July 9 in Brecon Street.
Police say items including sunglasses and a coat were stolen from a parked car.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information relevant to their enquiries, and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000399872.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.