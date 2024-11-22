CCTV image released after Subway worker in Northampton threatened with violence

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:13 GMT
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to after a Subway worker was threatened with violence.

The incident happened at the Subway in Clannell Road, Brackmills, between 7.30pm and 8pm on Wednesday, October 9.

Police say a man entered the shop and threatened a member of staff with violence, putting him in fear for his safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000604086.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice