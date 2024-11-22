CCTV image released after Subway worker in Northampton threatened with violence
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to after a Subway worker was threatened with violence.
The incident happened at the Subway in Clannell Road, Brackmills, between 7.30pm and 8pm on Wednesday, October 9.
Police say a man entered the shop and threatened a member of staff with violence, putting him in fear for his safety.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000604086.