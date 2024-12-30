CCTV image released after students assaulted in Northampton as they walked home from school
A CCTV image has been released after students were assaulted in Northampton as they walked home from school.
The incident happened in Gloucester Avenue between 3.35pm and 4pm on Monday, November 25.
Police say a group of students were assaulted as they walked home from school.
Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000702421.