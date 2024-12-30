CCTV image released after students assaulted in Northampton as they walked home from school

Police would like to speak to the woman in the image.

A CCTV image has been released after students were assaulted in Northampton as they walked home from school.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Gloucester Avenue between 3.35pm and 4pm on Monday, November 25.

Police say a group of students were assaulted as they walked home from school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000702421.