CCTV image released after staff member at Home Bargains in Northampton assaulted during attempted theft

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a member of staff at Home Bargains in Northampton was assaulted during an attempted theft.

The incident happened between midday and 12.50pm on Thursday July 31 at Home Bargains in St Peter’s Way, Northampton.

Police say an unknown man attempted to leave the without paying for items. When challenged, he assaulted a member of staff, who managed to retrieve the items, according to police.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000450248.

Information can also be submitted online on the Northamptonshire Police website or anonymously on the Crimestoppers website.