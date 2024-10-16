CCTV image released after staff at Northampton gambling centre spat at
A CCTV image has been released by police after staff at a Northampton gambling centre were spat at.
The incident happened on Thursday, July 11, between 9.20am and 9.40am, at a gambling centre in Fish Street.
In a statement released alongside the image on Wednesday October 16, police say staff were spat at.
Officers are keen to locate the man pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation.
Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000426315.