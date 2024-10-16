CCTV image released after staff at Northampton gambling centre spat at

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

A CCTV image has been released by police after staff at a Northampton gambling centre were spat at.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Thursday, July 11, between 9.20am and 9.40am, at a gambling centre in Fish Street.

In a statement released alongside the image on Wednesday October 16, police say staff were spat at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are keen to locate the man pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000426315.