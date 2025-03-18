CCTV image released after shop worker assaulted during incident in Northampton
A CCTV image of a man police want to speak to after a shop worker was assaulted during an incident in Northampton has been released.
The incident happened at around 4.45pm on March 10, at a store in Kensington Close, Kingsthorpe.
Police say a man attempted to steal from the store before going on to assault a member of staff who tried to stop him.
Officers believe the man pictured may have information which could assist their investigation and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000140463.