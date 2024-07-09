CCTV image released after shop theft at Tesco Express in Northampton
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to after theft from a Tesco Express in Northampton.
The incident happened at around 5.30pm on July 1, at Tesco Express in Limehurst Square.
A man left the store without paying for goods before turning right towards residential areas.
Officers believe the man pictured may have information to help their investigation.
The man, or anyone with information about the incident, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000388867.