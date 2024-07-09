Do you recognise this man?

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to after theft from a Tesco Express in Northampton.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on July 1, at Tesco Express in Limehurst Square.

A man left the store without paying for goods before turning right towards residential areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe the man pictured may have information to help their investigation.