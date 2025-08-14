CCTV image released after several 'high value' parcels stolen from storage facility in Northampton

Published 14th Aug 2025
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
A CCTV image has been released by police after several “high value” parcels were stolen from a storage facility in Northampton.

The incident happened between midnight and 3.30am on Saturday July 12 at a storage facility in Sandfield Close.

Police say a number of high value parcels were stolen from the storage facility over several trips.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000409497.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

