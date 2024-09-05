CCTV image released after public order incident in Daventry town centre
A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a public order incident in Daventry town centre.
The incident happened in Daventry’s Bowen Square on Sunday, July 28, at about 8pm, according to police.
Officers have today (Thursday September 5) released an image of a man they want to speak to.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000448679.