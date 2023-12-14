A CCTV image of a man police want to speak to has been released after a property in Northampton was damaged.

The incident happened between 8.30pm and 9pm on Monday, October 2, when a property in Arthur Street, in Queens Park, was damaged.

Officers released the picture on December 12 and believe the man may have information about the investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000612596.