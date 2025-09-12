CCTV image released after number plates stolen from car outside Northampton social club
The incident happened between 8pm and 8.30pm on Sunday August 3 outside of St Crispin’s Social Club in Berrywood Drive, Upton.
Police say number plates were stolen from a vehicle and that the man in the image may have information which could assist officers.
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 250004455452.
Information can also be submitted online at Report | Northamptonshire Police and Giving information | Crimestoppers.