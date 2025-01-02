CCTV image released after motorbike ridden into car and stones thrown after altercation in Northampton
The incident happened in Cedar Road between 10.30pm and 10.50pm on September 21, 2024.
On December 31, 2024, Northamptonshire Police released an appeal and a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
Police say an altercation between a delivery driver and a man on a motorbike occurred, during which the motorcyclist rode his bike into the car before throwing stones at the car, causing damage to the body work.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000565769.