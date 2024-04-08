CCTV image released after mobile phone stolen in Northampton H&M
Call police on 101 if you recognise this woman
A mobile phone was stolen from H&M in Northampton.
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to after the phone was stolen between 5.30pm and 5.40pm on Friday, March 22 at the Abington Street branch of the fashion retailer.
The woman, or anyone who recognises her, or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000172686.