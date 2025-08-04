CCTV image released after mobile phone stolen from Northampton home during break in

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 4th Aug 2025, 14:50 BST
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.placeholder image
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
A CCTV image of a man police want to speak to has been released after items including a mobile phone were stolen from a Northampton home during a break in.

The incident happened between 5am and 6am on Thursday July 17, at a home in Ashmead, Little Billing.

Police say an unknown suspect entered a home through a ground floor window and stole items including a mobile phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000423181.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice