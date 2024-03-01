News you can trust since 1931
CCTV image released after men steal large bottles of gin from Waitrose in Northampton

Staff were threatened when they challenged the men
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 1st Mar 2024, 14:18 GMT
Police are appealing for anyone who recognises these men to get in touch by calling 101.Police are appealing for anyone who recognises these men to get in touch by calling 101.
A CCTV image has been released after several large bottles of gin were stolen from Waitrose store in Northampton.

The incident happened at around 7.05pm on Saturday, February 10 at the Waitrose shop in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe.

Police say when challenged by staff, the men threatened to assault them, before leaving the store without paying.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000084717.