CCTV image released after men steal large bottles of gin from Waitrose in Northampton
Staff were threatened when they challenged the men
A CCTV image has been released after several large bottles of gin were stolen from Waitrose store in Northampton.
The incident happened at around 7.05pm on Saturday, February 10 at the Waitrose shop in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe.
Police say when challenged by staff, the men threatened to assault them, before leaving the store without paying.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000084717.