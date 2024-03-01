CCTV image released after men steal large bottles of gin from Waitrose in Northampton

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises these men to get in touch by calling 101.

A CCTV image has been released after several large bottles of gin were stolen from Waitrose store in Northampton.

The incident happened at around 7.05pm on Saturday, February 10 at the Waitrose shop in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe.

Police say when challenged by staff, the men threatened to assault them, before leaving the store without paying.