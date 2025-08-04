CCTV image released after man urinating in bush in Northampton shouted racist abuse at woman

Police want to speak to the man in the image.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after racist abuse was shouted at a woman in Northampton.

The incident happened in Farmfield Court between 6.45pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday June 18.

Police say a woman was subjected to unprovoked verbal racial abuse as she walked past a man who was urinating in a bush.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The woman continued to walk to her home and once inside called the police. The man walked off towards Billing Brook Road.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000355021.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.