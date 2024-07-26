CCTV image released after man punched 'number of times' during late night assault in Northampton
A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to after another man was punched a “number of times” during a late night assault in Northampton.
The incident happened in Weedon Road between 11pm on Friday, May 31, and 12.10am on Saturday, June 1.
The man in the image – released by Northamptonshire Police on Friday July 26 - could assist police with their enquiries, so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call 101, quoting incident number: 24000320155.