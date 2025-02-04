CCTV image released after man lifted up woman's dress in Northampton town centre

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

A CCTV image has been released by police after a man lifted up a woman’s dress, before he attempted to steal someone else’s phone in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened in Gold Street between 9.45am and 10am on October 16, 2024.

Today (Tuesday February 4, 2025), Northamptonshire Police has released a CCTV image in a bid to track down the man.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “A man approached a woman and without warning, inappropriately lifted the front of her dress up, before he crossed the road and attempted to take someone else’s mobile phone.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000619636.