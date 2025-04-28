CCTV image released after man grabbed and kissed teenager at Northampton bus station
The incident happened between 4pm and 6pm on Saturday, February 8 at Northampton bus station.
In an appeal released today (Monday April 28), police said a man approached a teenager and grabbed her waist before kissing her.
A spokeswoman for the force added: “His actions were both unwanted and inappropriate.”
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 25000117021.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.