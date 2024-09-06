CCTV image released after man attacked with glass bottle in Northampton

Police would like to speak to the man pictured.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to after another man was attacked with a glass bottle in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in St Giles Square on Sunday, August 4, just after midnight.

Police say a man was attacked with a glass bottle by another man, resulting in lacerations to the victim’s face.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000463693.