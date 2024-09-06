CCTV image released after man attacked with glass bottle in Northampton

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to after another man was attacked with a glass bottle in Northampton.

The incident happened in St Giles Square on Sunday, August 4, just after midnight.

Police say a man was attacked with a glass bottle by another man, resulting in lacerations to the victim’s face.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000463693.

