CCTV image released after man and woman suffer head lacerations after pub altercation in Northampton
The incident happened between 12.30am and 12.45am on Friday, December 27, 2024 at the Gardeners Arms pub in Wellingborough Road.
Police say, a man and women were in the pub when they were approached by people from a separate group, leading to an altercation in which both victims suffered lacerations to their heads.
Police believe the man and woman pictured may have information relevant to the investigation and are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000764745.