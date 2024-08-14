CCTV image released after man allegedly pushed and racially abused in Northamptonshire village

Police would like to speak to this man after an incident in Silverstone.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after another man was allegedly pushed and racially abused in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened in Dadford Road, Silverstone on July 7, between 10pm and 10.15pm.

Police say there was an altercation between two men resulting in one of them being pushed and racially abused.

Officers are keen to identify the man in the image who may be able to help police with their enquiries, so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000469484.