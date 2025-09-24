CCTV image released after man accused of damaging car and punched in Northampton
The incident happened in Boughton Green Road, just after 1.15pm on September 12.
Police say a man in his 40s was followed inside a shop by an unknown male who accused him of damaging his car before punching him in the face.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist them and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000538530.
Information can also be submitted online at Report | Northamptonshire Police and Giving information | Crimestoppers.