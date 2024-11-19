CCTV image released after make up items stolen from Boots in Northampton
A CCTV image has been released after make up items were stolen from Boots in Northampton.
The incident happened Boots Pharmacy in Alexandra Terrace, Kingsthorpe between 2.30pm and 2.50pm on Tuesday, October 15.
Police say a man entered the shop on two separate occasions and stole items from the No7 makeup counter.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000616251.