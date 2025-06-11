CCTV image released after lorry driver pushed to ground and punched while refuelling in Northampton
The incident happened at around 5pm on Thursday April 10, in Lodge Way on Lodge Farm Industrial Estate.
In a statement released today (Wednesday June 11), police say a man was refuelling his HGV when an unknown man got out of a silver Volvo car and approached him.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The man became verbally aggressive before the victim was pushed to the ground and punched.
“Police believe the man pictured may have useful information about the incident and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000208275.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.