CCTV image released after lock cut off and e-bike stolen outside Northampton laundrette
The incident happened at around 11.30am on Thursday July 3, outside a laundrette in St Leonard’s Road.
Police say a man cut the lock off a blue Varun e-bike, which had been secured to railings.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Two unknown women challenged the man, but he rode away.
“Officers believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their enquiries and are asking him to get in touch.
"We would also like to hear from the two women as potential witnesses.”
The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000388233 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.