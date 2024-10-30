CCTV image released after lawnmower stolen from allotment shed in Northampton
The incident happened between 7.45am and 8.30am on Sunday, August 18, at Bants Lane allotments.
Today (Wednesday October 30) police have released the CCTV image and an appeal for information, after a 36-year-old man from Northampton was arrested in connection with the incident, but released on police bail pending further enquiries.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “A lawnmower was stolen from one of the sheds at the allotment and damage was caused to other outbuildings however, nothing further is believed to have been taken.”
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000492140.