CCTV image released after JD Sports staff member assaulted and racially abused in Northampton
A CCTV image has been released by police after a JD Sports staff member was assaulted and racially abused in Northampton.
The incident happened in the Grosvenor Centre shop on Tuesday October 14, between 3.50pm and 4pm.
Police say a staff member was assaulted and racially abused.
Northamptonshire Police say the man in the image could assist officers with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting: incident number 25000604334.