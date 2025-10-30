CCTV image released after JD Sports staff member assaulted and racially abused in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:09 GMT
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
A CCTV image has been released by police after a JD Sports staff member was assaulted and racially abused in Northampton.

The incident happened in the Grosvenor Centre shop on Tuesday October 14, between 3.50pm and 4pm.

Police say a staff member was assaulted and racially abused.

Northamptonshire Police say the man in the image could assist officers with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting: incident number 25000604334.

