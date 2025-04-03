CCTV image released after items stolen from inside a Northampton church
A CCTV image has been released by police after items were stolen from inside a Northampton church.
Police officers have released an image of a man they want to speak to following a burglary at St Gregory’s Church in Park Avenue North.
The incident happened between 5.20pm and 5.45pm on Saturday, February 15, when items were stolen from the sacristy.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000094175.