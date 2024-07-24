Police would like to speak to the man pictured.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after fuel was stolen from trucks parked in a Northampton building site.

The incident happened at a building site in York Way just after 8.05pm on Sunday June 29.

Police say an unknown suspect arrived at the building site on a blue mini motorbike, broke in through a perimeter fence and syphoned diesel from trucks parked on site into a jerry can before leaving on the motorbike again.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Police believe the man pictured may have information relevant to the investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”