CCTV image released after fuel stolen from Northampton building site
The incident happened at a building site in York Way just after 8.05pm on Sunday June 29.
Police say an unknown suspect arrived at the building site on a blue mini motorbike, broke in through a perimeter fence and syphoned diesel from trucks parked on site into a jerry can before leaving on the motorbike again.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Police believe the man pictured may have information relevant to the investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000384359 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.