CCTV image released after electrical wires cut causing £2,000 of damage at University of Northampton
The incident of criminal damage happened between 11.25am and 11.40am on Friday, November 29, in University Drive, on the Waterside Campus of the University of Northampton.
Police say wires inside two electrical boxes were cut causing about £2,000 of damage. The offender is believed to have walked off towards Ransome Road.
Officers believe the dog walker in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000714178.