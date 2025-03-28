CCTV image released after e-scooter stolen from bike stand in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:39 BST
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
A CCTV image has been released by police after an e-scooter was stolen from a bike stand in Northampton.

The owner of the e-scooter left it secured to his friend’s bicycle in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, at about 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 4. However, when they returned, at about 7.15pm, it had been stolen.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000071012.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice