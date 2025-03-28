CCTV image released after e-scooter stolen from bike stand in Northampton
The owner of the e-scooter left it secured to his friend’s bicycle in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, at about 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 4. However, when they returned, at about 7.15pm, it had been stolen.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000071012.